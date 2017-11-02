When The Good Guys Win from Granger Smith is proof that the good guys do win.

It is super hard for me to fall in love with a whole album, I can in fact name the albums that I have burned holes through because I listened to them so much.

Album 1: Be Here from Keith Urban

Album 2: The Outsiders from Eric Church

Album 3: 10,000 Towns from Eli Young Band

And now we have Granger Smith… which Granger if your reading this, just know I may need an extra copy or two of the new album.

When the Good Guys Win is this amazing homage to the love of your life, your boots, your truck, and all the hard working men out there. This starts from Track 1 with Gimme Somethin’ and it carries thorough the 14 track album, ending with this beautiful painting about the one thing that some times makes the world a better place and that’s a Home Cooked Meal.

I have a hard time with songs that talk about trucks, boots, and a few other things that have been staples and used for the generic fodder of many in country music, but Granger Smith has been able to take that and tell the truth of the matter. 4 Wheel Drive and Reppin’ My Boots, were the most pleasant surprises on this album, cause my husband and I kind of live 4 Wheel Drive.

I don’t want to give away the whole album, so I will stop singing its praises to whoever will listen, but this album speaks to the amazing amount of talent that Granger Smith has. Which let’s face it most Texans already knew about. Make sure you pick up this album, trust me it will be one that you play a lot. It’s in stores and available in iTunes.

And I’m gonna leave you with the albums title track just you get an idea of what I’m talking about.