Good Halloween Movies

I like watching certain movies during certain seasons. November through early January, it’s holiday movies. Spring and summer it’s a lot of comedies and a good mix of every kind of movie. Summer is more of a “I’ll watch anything” kind of season. But right now, it’s fall. That means lots of football for me. But, with it being October, I really get into scary movies. Horror movies have always been one of my top movie genres.

Last night, I watched Dark Shadows starring Johnny Depp. I watched this movie once before but for some reason it didn’t stand out in my mind as a good movie until last night.

Dark Shadows is a comedy/drama/horror. I love movies that are a combination of all three. Director Tim Burton is brilliant at mixing these three genres.

Dark Shadows begins in the late 1700’s. Barnabas, Johnny Depp’s character, is a young man with a very wealthy father. As he grows older he meets a woman that falls in love with him but he does not feel the same. Here’s where it gets good. She turns out to be a witch and cast a spell on him, turning him into a vampire and to live in the shadows for all time. She then locks him in a coffin and bury’s him.

In 1973, 200 years later, Barnabas is dug up by construction workers. He kills each and every one of them….because he’s a vampire. Johnny Depp and Tim Burton both capture the essence of what it would be like to come from the 1700’s to the 1970’s. Great movie. If you are looking for a good horror comedy, this is the movie for you.

Dark Shadows: Rated: R

The night before last, I watch a movie called The Forrest. This was a great movie. It is very graphic indeed, so watch at your own risk.

The Forest is about a woman who's sister mysteriously disappears in a Japanese forest beneath Mount Fuji, known as suicide forest. It is exactly that. People go to this forest and commit suicide. There are lot's of vibrant colors in this movie so it was visually stimulating. I also enjoyed the way it was produced. Camera angles and scene transitions, things like that.

Director Jason Zeda made this movie scary and interesting to me. I get very bored with scary movies now. It seems directors have been stuck in the same phase of supernatural movies. This one is different. The ending isn’t the greatest but I still really like this movie and if you are a horror fan, I think you will too.

The Forest: Rated: R

Two Halloween movies for you to check out. I wouldn’t recommend either of them for children. Dark Shadows and The Forest. Look into them. If you do give me your feedback. I would love to know what you think about these movies.

