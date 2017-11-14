GQ Citizen Of The Year
By Kate Raines
Nov 14, 2017

GQ just named their Citizen of the Year and the world is losing their ever loving mind. Drum roll please! Let me present you with the great man that will be gracing the cover.

Yes… Colin Kaepernick is on the cover for GQ’s Citizen of the Year, and there is more division among the country. Turns out that this guy doesn’t just have to kneel during the national anthem to divide the country. All he has to do is receive an award for kneeling during the national anthem.

There are upset people, and I can see why. Kaepernick hit his knee, to make a statement. That’s it… Well, okay he has donated $700K to help make paths and he is helping facilitate conversations between cops and the downtrodden. Okay… feel the eye roll.

I will admit even though I have no desire to aid in keeping this rag on the stands, I will say that this upsets me as well. While yes, I admit Kaepernick, despite his stupidity brought a problem to the forefront of conversation. However, he did it while dividing the country which defeats the intent he had. Soooo, celebrating this seems uneducated.

In contrast, JJ Watt who many believe should have been on the cover went out with the simple goal of raising $200K to help aid those in Texas who were affected by hurricane Harvey. Watt, raised $37 million! This is no small feat, in fact there was one thing that the country could get behind and that was that Watt was going to get the money and the aid in the hands that needed it the most. His extensive work with charities gave people the faith they needed to know that their donation no matter how small was going to help. Its one of the few times that the country felt united, since 9/11.

There are plenty of people who think that Kaepernick deserves this, and if you disagree…

While, I know that every one gets to have an opinion and whether you agree or not is not valid. This cover, this story, its going to happen.

However, I am all about facts and the fact is if I had to lump JJ Watt in with other Citizen Award recipients, I’m kinda glad that Watt was left out of this deal.

I’ll let you draw your own conclusions about the prior men that have graced the cover.

