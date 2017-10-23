Guy Wins the Lottery and Leaves His Lady Behind

The above video has absolutely nothing to do with what I am talking about. With the exception of the fact that it is a video about the lottery. Truth be told, I just used it for the picture of the lottery ticket. I just needed it for the picture. Now you know. Although, you may find this video useful if you ever do win the lottery!

Well a guy in Canada hit the lottery and won $6 million. $6 million!! The next part you are going to love. He then tried to hide the money from his girlfriend, and….wait for it….leave her!! Dude packed his bags and split!

When I read this story, it put a hilarious picture in my head. Just four days after Maurice Thibeault very secretly won $6 million, he decided he didn’t love his current life. Hell, I don’t blame the guy. Money will make a man do stupid things, just like women do! The couple had been living together for two years at this point.

Maurice’s girlfriend, Denise Robertson, explained in court that she and Maurice had dreamed of winning the lottery together. They planned on buying muscle cars and estate in the country. One big indicator that he was leaving is the fact that he did 15 loads of laundry the night before he took off.

