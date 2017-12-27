Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s Family Christmas

The Christmas hangover is in full effect with another Christmas related blog complete with a video. Although, this Christmas video has one weird moment. Gwen Stefani kisses some 12 yr old on the lips. I don’t necessarily find it weird that she kissed a 12 yr old on the lips. It’s probably a close relative of hers. My family does not do that but to each their own. What is weird about it is how she advertises it. Like she meant for people to do what I’m doing and blog about it.

Other than that, the video is pretty cool. What appears to be the Christmas dinner appetizer table looks awesome. It shows a great insider view of what it’s like to spend Christmas with Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and the rest of the family.

Follow me:

Facebook: Kris Mason

Twitter: KLLLKris

Instagram: krismason963

Snapchat: krisklll