Halloween Events Around Lubbock

CPC Pumpkin Patch — 2 p.m.-dark weekdays, noon-dark weekends, Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 7702 Indiana Ave. All sizes of pumpkins, gourds and more for sale, as well as pumpkin and festive treats. 792-3553

Halls of Horror — 9 p.m.-midnight Oct. 7, Halls of Horror, the old Trader’s Market, 1201 84th St. $20, includes food and drink. 438-0097.

Oktoberfest at Spirit Ranch — 6-9 p.m. Oct. 6, Spirit Ranch, 701 Regis St. $40 per person, includes meal and open bar. 787-2969 for tickets.

Halloween Carnival — 6 p.m. Oct. 13, Maggie Trejo Supercenter, 3200 Amherst St. Face painting, trick-or-treating, cake walk, crafts and more. $1 or 2 cans of food per child; cans donated to South Plains Food Bank. All ages welcome. 767-2705.

Friday Night Costume Party — 8 p.m. Oct. 13, D’Venue, 6202 Iola Ave., # 700. $10 per person, $5 if you attended a class this week. (806) 794-8368.

Dog Day Howl-o-ween — 10 a.m.-noon Oct. 14, Maxey Park, 3916 29th St. Dress up your dog and have a costume contest. $1 per dog or dog toy donation. 767-2685.

Trick-or-Treat Street — 6-8 p.m. Oct. 14, Safety City, 4500 Avenue U. Call to sponsor a building. Free, all ages. 767-2712.

Haunted Woods of Smyer — 8 p.m.-midnight, Oct. 20, 21, 27, 28 and 31, the woods at the southeast corner of Highway 114 and Owl Road. $5 per person. Fundraiser for Smyer Volunteer Fire Department.

Senior Halloween Potluck and Dance — 6:15 potluck, 7-9:30 p.m. dance, Oct. 21, Lubbock Activity Senior Center, 2001 19th St. $5 to attend, for senior citizens. The Hot Texas Band will be playing. 767-2710.

Pumpkin Trail — 6-9 p.m. Oct. 19 and 22, 6-10 p.m. Oct. 20 and 21, Lubbock Memorial Arboretum, 4111 University Ave. Jack-o-lanterns will line the paths at this family fun event. 797-4520.

Howl-O-Ween Dog Run & Haunted Hustle 4 Miles — 8:30 a.m. dog costume contest, 9 a.m. race, Oct. 28. Race loops around Canyon Lake 6. Dog supplies being collected for Morris Safe House. See WestTexasEndurance.com for details.

Spooky Science Carnvial — 5-9 p.m., Oct. 28, Science Spectrum, 2579 S Loop 289. Museum admission required. 745-2525.