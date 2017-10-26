Halloween Is a Time For Lessons

We’ve all seen the Kimmel prank where he asks parents to tell their kids that mom and dad ate all their Halloween candy and record their reactions. What if you took a minute to teach your kids a lesson?

Steven Crowder who is a comedian and can add some levity to lots of terrible political issues, decided to conduct this social experiment. The title of the video might be somewhat inflammatory, and worrisome, but it proves a good point. This shows kids in a very real way how socialism works. It shows them how redistribution of wealth works. But more importantly it shows them how the free market works. Now I will admit that this is a super boiled down and to the point way of putting it, but it gets the point across.

I am however the person that was aware of taxes at the tender age of 5. That was the Halloween that my dad decided to charge me a taxi tax. We lived outside of the town that we trick or treated in and had to drive. He was the chauffeur, that year I guess my cuteness ran out and I got charged a tax… He ate a lot of my snickers. Actually I’m still a little bitter about this.

Anyway…

While I know that Halloween is fun for everyone, one thing that I think parents need to be responsible for is showing their kids how the world works, its not as fair as we would like for it to be, and this is the generation that will be taking care of my generation. I would like some informed decisions to be made. So instead of eating all the candy, redistribute the candy and let me know how that goes over with your kids.