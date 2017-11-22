Happy Thanksgiving. Time For A Break-up.

The holiday’s. A time for friends, family, and getting out of the dreadful relationship in which you are involved. This may seem a little harsh. Breaking up with someone right before the holidays and all. Just hear me out. We have all been in this situation, right? Okay, maybe not “all of us”, but I know I am not alone in this. After a certain amount of time, one begins to miss the single life.

The process should begin in early November, late October if possible. Given the fact that it is Thanksgiving, in order to have Christmas and the new year as a free bird, this break-up needs to happen asap. Don’t wait a couple of days before Christmas. “Goodbye” doesn’t fit under the tree.

There are a few reasons why this time of year is important. First of all, there’s the obvious. Save some money on Christmas gifts. Especially if the he/she has a child or two, or three. Those are gifts you no longer have to worry about! Is that cold hearted?

Secondly, doing this a few weeks before Thanksgiving/Christmas, gives you and them a little breathing room between a break-up and family gatherings. The good news for them (the heartbroken) is they will have the spirit of the holidays and family around to help them through it.

Third reason? Good news! You are now single from Christmas to New Year’s all the way through Valentine’s Day. Party time.

Goofy white people in dance pose. Weird. What the hell is the guy in the white t-shirt doing?!

That’s what I have for you. Remember, everything I have said in this blog could completely back fire on you and just not work at all. Let’s hope that does not happen.

