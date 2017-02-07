Harambe Shaped Cheeto Sold For $100,00!

The real gorilla on the left isn’t even Harambe. They are just calling it the “Harambe Cheeto”. I guess it worked. It raked in $100,000 on Ebay. That’s a little ridiculous if you ask me. Wouldn’t it be nice to spend that much money on a cheeto? Just blow your money on something as dumb as a gorilla shaped cheeto that will probably never gain any value? One day, I will be there…or not.

Start bidding on a Harambe Hot Cheeto. Biding is at $11.99https://t.co/Eg1CS9LMbs pic.twitter.com/G5XPyhjt6s — Fat Kid Deals (@FatKidDeals) February 6, 2017