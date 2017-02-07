Harambe Shaped Cheeto Sold For $100,00!

The real gorilla on the left isn’t even Harambe.  They are just calling it the “Harambe Cheeto”.  I guess it worked.  It raked in $100,000 on Ebay.  That’s a little ridiculous if you ask me.  Wouldn’t it be nice to spend that much money on a cheeto?  Just blow your money on something as dumb as a gorilla shaped cheeto that will probably never gain any value?  One day, I will be there…or not.

Related Content

Demi Lovato/Brad Paisley “Stone Cold” ...
An Unforgettable 2016
Movies of 2016
Lady Antebellum’s “You Look Good”...
Hillbilly Chili Cook Off
The Great Blizzard of 2015
  • Comments

    Comments