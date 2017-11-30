Help Us Help Our Community with the U Can Share Food Drive 2017

Help us help our community with the 2017 U Can Share Food Drive. Get your goods ready to deliver from December 4th to 9th or stop by any United Supermarkets and give a donation!

U CAN SHARE – Fact Sheet

The 35th Annual U Can Share Christmas Food Drive of the South Plains Food Bank is a community-wide effort to feed those in need across the South Plains of Texas.

History: U Can Share began as a community service of Skip Watson and KCBD-TV News Channel 11 in November of 1982.

Main Headquarters: United Supermarket, 82nd Street and Frankford Avenue Dates of Drive: Monday, December 4, through Saturday, December 9, 2017

Goal:

As you shop for your family this Christmas, remember 1 in 8 people in West Texas are hungry.

Please open your hearts so we can all enjoy Christmas dinner.

– 350,000 pounds of canned food and dry goods (270,000 meals)

– $150,000 cash (equivalent to 450,000 meals)

U Can Share Events:

Check-Out Hunger at United Supermarkets

On-Line Auction at www.spfb.org or KCBD.com

On-Line Donations www.spfb.org

Scouting for Food Boy Scouts Door-to-Door Pick-Up: Saturday, December 9

Various Food & Fund Drive throughout the city

Please, no glass • frozen food • home canned goods • or fresh meat

Sponsors of the Day:

These are area businesses, organizations and friends who make a financial contribution to sponsor a

day during the food drive. These partners give a testimonial during TV times and often have a food

drive with the food they have collected presented on their “day.”

Radio Sponsor Alpha Media

KLLL, 104.9 the Beat, Rock 101 & Mix 100

Will be broadcasting throughout the week with live remotes from each station

TV coverage sponsor: Prosperity Bank

This bank has partnered with The South Plains Food Bank to help cover the cost of the TV coverage that is held during the news segments on KCBD 11

TV times occur during KCBD 11 news coverage at 6:00am, 12:00pm, 4:00pm, 5:00pm, 6:00pm and 10:00pm Monday – Friday. Saturday 6:00pm wrap up

Mission:

The food and funds collected during the drive help us serve the hungry — not only with 5,000

Christmas boxes, with each having enough food to provide a week of nourishing meals for a family of

four, but with food boxes well into the new year for families in need.

Serving:

Over 180 charitable agencies and churches on the South Plains help distribute food for the

South Plains Food Bank, providing 18,000 meals per week and providing food to over 57,000

unduplicated people each year.

Supporting:

The SPFB services 20 counties of the South Plains with a population of over 500,000

people. We currently serve over 57,000 out of the 94,000 people we have found to be food-insecure.

That is a hunger gap of 37,000 individuals we are still not able to serve.