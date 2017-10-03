Here’s What Grinds My Gears

Here’s my latest gear grinder this week…

I’ll warn you this is a rant, granted most of it aimed at politicians, but none the less a rant. So if you are looking for something rant free, you might want to stop here.

Yesterday I talked about letting people just hurt about what had happened. Let us have a moment, and be sad, or angry or whatever we need to be to process through all of this; then hours after the news broke about the shooting Hillary tweeted… and boy did she use all those characters.

The crowd fled at the sound of gunshots. Imagine the deaths if the shooter had a silencer, which the NRA wants to make easier to get. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 2, 2017

Then she tweeted again.

Our grief isn't enough. We can and must put politics aside, stand up to the NRA, and work together to try to stop this from happening again. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 2, 2017

Hillary just politicized the death of over 50 and the injury of over 500 more. I don’t know what upsets me more, her uninformed rhetoric or her fear mongering.

Who I am kidding? Hillary upset me as a human years ago, back in the 90’s when husband will was in office and there was this news going around about an affair he had with an intern.

Here is what you need to know about silencers.

There is a bill in congress that is coming to a vote, that takes back some of the regulations on silencers. It is the Hearing Protection Act, and as of right now that bill has been halted. But what this bill would do is take off the $200 tax that purchase of a silencer carries. As of right now, if you purchase a silence you pay the $1,000 + and then you have to pay a $200 tax on top of that. Basically…

This act doesn’t give people ready made, behind the counter access to silencers, this is a notion that the anti-gunners have been perpetuating and it is wrong.

Next let’s dive in to what a silencer actually does. I’m talking the actual science behind it.

This is the best video that explains it. I want it noted that this guy notes that you will still hear the bullet if you are being shot at because of the sound it makes as it travels through the air. Also, I’m pretty sure the sound of a bullet ricocheting off metal is reason enough for you to no longer be where your at.

Okay so given the info that we just saw which was super beneficial, and the fact that the police believe the Las Vegas shooter was using either a .223 or .308 caliber, and then I know that on the average your run of the mill suppressor on the market only dampens the sound of a weapon by about 30 dB (which is equivalent to that of your hearing protection you wear at the range). The shots would have still been heard.

The only way shots would hardly be heard is if this guy was firing .22 caliber long rifle out that window, which lets face it he wasn’t. And given the distance, the .308 doesn’t surprise me, but the .223 seems odd. Then I look at the fact that he was up on the 32nd floor and that gives him additional range that you might not have. So .223 not out of the question.

To give you an idea of what type of damage a .223 can do I have dropped pigs from over 100 yards, around 150 or so, with a single shot .223.

This shot was out in front of me with no drop, and I took time to account for other factors, but I dropped the pig I was shooting at. Like he dropped where he stood. So add in 32 floors up and an automatic rifle… and you unfortunately get what happened in Las Vegas.

So those of you calling for gun control, and calling for the ban on silencers… Here’s some news, you are being very misinformed.

If you don’t believe me, then I just ask you to go out to a gun range, pop on some hearing protection and fire a AR-15 with a .223 or .308 caliber round. I guarantee you even with hearing protection on its still loud enough to make the untrained and the unaware jump.

Tomorrow I take on the conspiracy theorists and how you are not doing anyone any service.