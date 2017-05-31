The Hidden Gem of Littlefield Texas: Waymore’s

I have always been proud of the fact that I work for a station where Waylon Jennings himself worked as a DJ. KLLL has been on the air for almost 60 years now. One of the longest running stations in Lubbock. Even Buddy Holly wrote a jingle for KLLL in the 50’s, and yes, the above picture is Waylon behind a KLLL Microphone. A really cool piece of history. Not only for KLLL but for country music in general.

Waylon was a trailblazer and changed the face of country music in so many ways.

I paid a little visit to Waymore’s in Littlefield Texas. The hometown of Waylon Jennings and myself. I have also been proud of the fact that I am from Waylon’s hometown. It makes me feel important. I have no idea why.

Waymore’s is absolutely amazing. Simply put, Waymore’s is a liquor store/Waylon Jennings museum. Which goes hand in hand! Waymore’s is owned and opereated by Waylon’s brother, James Jennings and his wife Helen.

Me, Helen, and James

Helen and James Jennings are the nicest people you will meet. They know everything there is to know about Waylon. The great thing about these two is they know the “inside info” on Waylon. Things you will never read or hear from anyone else other than them. Great people and they have one hell of a collection.

This is what you will see when arriving at Waymore’s. One thing that is so great about this place is the fact that there is no sign that says “Waylon museum inside!” Nothing like that. It’s kind of a secret. Not a lot of folks know about this place. I have spoken to people that have lived in this area for years and had no clue it even existed. Which makes it that much better.

Vinyl Pic 1

Platinum!

Now, if you know me at all, you know this wall is just absolutely ridiculous and priceless to me. I am fortunate enough to own quite a few of these vinyl records, but some of them are just non-existent. If you look in the bottom right corner of “Vinyl Pic 1”, there is a picture of Willie Nelson playing dominoes in the Littlefield Ag Center. Which was not uncommon at that time.

The Highway Men

I want to remind you I am no photographer, so a lot of these pics are not great.

The Highway Men. Four of some of the most influential singer/songwriters in all generes of music, not just country. Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, Kris Kristofferson, and Waylon Jennings. Kris Kristofferson, whom I was named after FYI, is probably the most underrated country artist of that time. He wrote so many songs that made it big. I.E: You know Janice Joplin’s most famous song “Me and Bobby McGee”? Ya, that’s a Kris Kristofferson song. Of course we are all familiar with Johnny, Willie, and Waylon.

I was fortunate enough to have seen this foursome in Littlefield at the old Denim Festival. Granted I was a toddler and don’t remember anything about it, but I was there! Oh, and Willie looks reeealy high in this picture! 🙂

Waylon’s Guitar

I couldn’t choose what was the coolest thing in the place but this was one of them for sure. One of Waylon’s first guitar’s. Unfortunately it cannot be seen in the picture, but right across the middle of the guitar, Waylon wrote his name. I do not remember how old they said he was when he wrote it, but he was young. Lot’s of 45’s in this case as well as a very old picture of Waylon on a bike! Which, I assume was taken in Littlefield.

Waylon Wall

There is so much history in this unsuspecting building in the very small West Texas town of Littlefield. If you are ever passing through or just have an interest in Waylon history, this is the place to go. I took a ton of pictures while hanging out with James and Helen Jennings but didn’t post all of them because there are just some things in this place you need to see for yourself.

I would like to thank James and Helen Jennings for allowing me to do this. They are the friendliest, most down to earth people you will ever meet, and meet them you should!!

Waymore’s is very easy to find. Just take the Hall Avenue exit off of Highway 84. Waymore’s is appropriately located on the corner of Hall Avenue and Waylon Jennings Boulevard. If you have trouble finding it, just look for someone eating watermelon outside. You’ll know you’re in the right place!

Long live Waylon!!

“Waymore Blues”

MUST WATCH!!