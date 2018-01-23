Hiding Money At Home Very Costly For Couple

There’s a very good reason we have banks. Hiding money at the house is usually not a great idea, especially if you forget about it for a brief moment. A couple in Boston had been hiding 2,500 dollars worth of 50 and 100 dollar bills inside a fake Campbell’s soup can. And then, someone asked them for canned goods donations for a food pantry…and you can certainly guess…they accidentally donated the fake can with the real money inside. Giving is wonderful. But….OUCH!! Makes me a bit queasy just to think about it, how about you? At some point I might just come to terms with idea that someone needed it more than I.

I’ve had something similar happen, although the value was several hundred, not TWENTY FIVE HUNDRED like the couple in Boston. A couple of years ago I had a less than 3 month old calf length London Fog WOOL coat. It was beautiful, and I loved it (well, as much as you can love an inanimate object). One Saturday it was time for the coat and some other items to go to the cleaners. Sadly for me (after the fact) , it was also time to take some clothes to donate to charity. Yep, I DID IT! Got the new coat into the wrong bag. What A SILLY, SILLY GIRL! Anyway, the first stop was to the charity, where I handed a nice man the bag of clothing. Second stop was to the dry cleaners, where I realized the new coat was not anywhere to be found. Speaking of a queasy feeling. I drove back by the charity with every intention of asking for my coat. Couldn’t do it. Drove around the block, and around the block, and around the block again. Still couldn’t ask for the coat. So, somewhere today someone is wearing a nicer coat than I. It’s a calf length, wool London Fog coat AND IT’S BEAUTIFUL! But the person who has it must’ve needed it more. That’s what I tell myself every time this little voice says, “YOU SHOULD’VE GOTTEN THE COAT!!!!”. What would you have done? And, have you ever accidentally given something away?