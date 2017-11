Hosted by the Junior League of Lubbock, Holiday Happening is one of the most exciting events in the Lubbock community. Holiday Happening offers entertainment and shopping for the whole family.

Since the first Holiday Happening event was held in 1979, the Junior League of Lubbock has returned more than $5 million to the community.

WHEN: November 16, 2017 – November 19, 2017

WHERE: Lubbock Memorial Civic Center

1501 Mac Davis Ln

Lubbock, TX 79401

COST: Prices vary

CONTACT: 806.794.8874

Click here to learn more