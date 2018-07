A horseback ride on the beach in Ireland turned into a rescue mission when a woman riding with friends came up on 2 baby dolphins stranded in the sand.

The rider jumped into action when she saw the distressed dolphins She got off her horse, scooped up the first dolphin and carried it to deeper water. Then did the same thing with the 2nd dolphin.

That dolphin was in the wrong place at the right time. Her quick action probable saved those 2 baby dolphins