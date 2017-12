Our friend Tami came by the KLLL studios yesterday and shared this recipe for some fabulous Hot Chocolate on this cold winter day:

1 pkt Hot Cocoa

Hot Water

Stir Well

1 to 2 Tb SF S’more Syrup (Torani)

Redi Whip

Sprinkle Cinamon on top

Drizzle Choc Syrup on top of that

And…..Drink…..and your welcome!