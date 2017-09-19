A photo of a Florida resident who lost power during Hurricane Irma has gained traction online for its unique combination of sexy and inspiring.

Kynse Leigh, a recent organ-transplant recipient, stands in front of her house and some downed tree branches while making a plea through a hot-pink-lettered sign: “Hot single female seeks sexy lineman to electrify her life.” It’s received hundreds of shares on Facebook.

Jeff – What a creative idea

Megan – Bless her heart, thats so awesome

Mudflap – Love it!