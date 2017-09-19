Hot Single Female Seeks Sexy Lineman To Electrify Her Life
By mudflap
|
Sep 19, 2017 @ 6:22 AM

A photo of a Florida resident who lost power during Hurricane Irma has gained traction online for its unique combination of sexy and inspiring.

Kynse Leigh, a recent organ-transplant recipient, stands in front of her house and some downed tree branches while making a plea through a hot-pink-lettered sign: “Hot single female seeks sexy lineman to electrify her life.” It’s received hundreds of shares on Facebook.

Jeff – What a creative idea

Megan – Bless her heart, thats so awesome

Mudflap – Love it!

Related Content

Ronald McDonald House Charities
Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott Announces Tw...
For God So Loved The Emoji?
Bride’s Vows Makes New Stepson Emotional
KLLL Grammy Flyaway
List of things NOT to get mom on Mothers Day
Comments