Houston Rodeo Concert Line-up

The legendary Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. Something I will never forget. I showed pigs all through middle school and high school so I am very familiar with this venue. Made it through the “sift” in Brenham, Texas, then it was off the Houston. It was a great feeling knowing my pig was good enough to make it through to Houston. Although, I’ll be honest, the reason I loved the stock shows so much was because I got to skip school, all of the pretty girls, and finally the good country music.

I have a lot of memories of the Houston Live Stock Show and Rodeo, but there is one year that stands above the rest. My Sophmore year in high school, I saw Clint Black live. I was a big fan so I enjoyed every second of it. Plus, I slipped away from my parents and hung out with my buddies! Well, we got to dancing with some of those “pretty girls” I was referring to and ended up on the roof of the Radisson Hotel. How did we get there? I have no idea. This hotel was across from the Houston Astrodome, so we had a great view. RIP Astrodome.

After the dust from the rodeo settles every night, the superstars emerge. There are lots of acts and not all of them are country, but country is really all I care about so if you would like to the the full line-up check out rodeohouston.com. This years country music line-up is better than ever, with Garth Brooks opening and closing the show.

Tuesday, Feb. 27-Garth Brooks

Wednesday, Feb. 28-Little Big Town

Thursday, March 1-Blake Shelton

Saturday, March 3-Kelsea Ballerini

Monday, March 5-Rascal Flatts

Tuesday, March 6-Jason Aldean

Wednesday, March 7-Thomas Rhett

Thursday, March 8-Luke Bryan

Friday, March 9-Chris Young

Saturday, March 10-Cody Johnson

Monday, March 12-Zac Brown Band

Thursday, March 15-Keith Urban

Friday, March 16-Chris Stapleton

Saturday, March 17-Brad Paisley

Sunday, March 18-Garth Brooks

As you can see, this is probably the most star-studded concert line-up in the history of the Houston Rodeo. It has to be! Keith Urban, Brad Paisley, Garth Brooks, Zac Brown Band, and Jason Aldean? These are the biggest names in country music right now. In case you didn’t notice, Garth Brooks is opening AND closing the show. I’m telling you, Garth leaving us in the 90’s after the whole Chris Gaines thing was genus. He has probably made more money in the short time that he has been back, than his entire career throughout the 90’s. The way he is making his money is just as genus. Doing five shows in 4 days in each city. If he wanted to, he could cut his touring time in half. Most artist do one show and move on to the next city. They have to do five shows in five different cities to catch up with Garth.

If you have the money and the time, head down to Houston and catch one of these shows. Purchase tickets at houstonrodeo.com/buytickets. Sorry to be the bearer of bad news, but if you’re thinking of going to the Garth Brooks show, you’re out of luck. It’s already sold out. Don’t take my word for it though. I rarely know what I am talking about. Look into it yourself and make sure.

One thing is certain. If you are a country music artist, you have to play the Houston Rodeo. You just have to. It should be a requirement.

