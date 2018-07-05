How Do People Do This?

This dude ate 74 hot dogs in 10 minutes yesterday. That’s 1 hot dog every 8 seconds. The freakin’ Lane Frost of hot dog eating contests over here! He bragged afterward:

“I found a vicious rhythm. I was feeling good”

Eating contest are fun to watch but I don’t think I would enter one. I’m competitive so I would want to win. I would not win and be sick and miserable for nothing. That would be a problem for me. I have hosted 4th On Broadway’s eating contest for the past 3 years. With the exception of this year. I had to work. “Word on the Street” is Petey Pete took over for me and killed it. On 4th On Broadway’s menu this year, catfish and cobbler. The first time I hosted the contest, there were 16 or so contestants. A huge trophy, Yetti cooler and more went to the winner. Thanks to the gal that runs the show, Alyson Cole, I was able to witness grown men vomiting. Projectile. “Stand By Me” style. It was great.

Hey @peteypete05, the kids from the @4thonBroadway cobbler eating contest will never see grandma's cobbler the same again!🤢😆#LiveLocalLubbock pic.twitter.com/Sld1iGfH5o — Kris Mason (@KLLLKris) July 5, 2018

Congrats to Joey Chestnut for eating 74 hot dogs! Being a champion in life is no longer a pipe dream for this guy!

Follow me:

Facebook: Kris Mason

Twitter: KLLLKris

Instagram: krismason963

Snap: krisklll