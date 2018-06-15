How “Average” Are You?

All of these statistics are based off of “average Americans”. That’s why I find the title of this post to be appropriate! Sleeping, eating, driving, and working. These are the things we do day in and day out. Life is definitely a routine but exactly how much time do we spend doing these things in a lifetime? I am so glad you asked, even though you didn’t. I did. Anyway, I have the answer for you. Well, my answers aren’t necessarily accurate at times but sometimes they are so we’ll just hope for that, cool? Cool.

Sleeping

If your average night’s sleep is eight hours (ie one third of a day), you will have slept for one third of your life. If you live to see the age of 75, 25 of those years were spent sleeping. Or 9,125 days. Or 229,961 hours. Something like that.

Eating

Obviously this is something we have to do in order to survive. A study done in the US said that an average American spends 67 minutes per day eating and drinking beverages. Add it all up and the average Joe spends a crazy 32,098 hours eating and drinking beverages in their lifetime.

Driving

I enjoy driving. Good music, windows down and Carl in the back. A study done by the Harvard Health Watch tells me that I am not alone in feeling this way. The American spends 101 minutes per day driving. That means that in a lifetime, an average Joe spends a staggering 37,935 hours driving a car. That is assuming all drivers start at 16 and stop around 78. In that time, average Joe will drive around 798,000 miles, which is approximately the distance it takes to drive to the moon more than three times!

Working

The big one! Work is a big part of our life and our biggest source of income so it’s slightly important. Let’s say that average Joe works 40 hours a week, from the age of 20-65 and gets two weeks of vacation every year. In that time, average Joe will have worked a total of 90,360 hours of his life working for the man. Workin’ like dogs so we can live like ’em. 😀

There are your maybe possibly accurate answers to how much we spend sleeping, eating, driving and working. Life really is short so live it the best way you know how!

Follow me:

Facebook: Kris Mason

Twitter: KLLLKris

Instagram: krismason963

Snapchat: krisklll