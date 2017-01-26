Hub City Grub Oklahoma City Edition

People kept giving Kristin and I a hard time because we took some vacation time to go to Oklahoma City and I’m not really sure why. It’s a great city! We came to an agreement on OKC because it was close and neither of us had been there before. Austin is too far, we were both tired of Dallas, New Mexico has Santa Fe but the snow wasn’t great on the mountain so OKC it was! We went at a time when tourists weren’t flooding the streets (January 19th-22nd) so it wasn’t crowded. If you haven’t visited Oklahoma City, you should and I am going to give you a few of the reasons why. This is just part one of our OKC experience. I am dividing my blog into two or three parts because there is a lot to talk about. Including restaurants, nightlife, museums, and other attractions.

Kristin and I enjoy good food so that was one of our goals for this trip. To eat, and eat good. We did just that. There were so many restaurants that I researched prior to our trip but unfortunately our bodies will only let us eat a certain amount. There were quite a few places that we wanted to try and did not get that opportunity due to time constraints. Kristin eats like a tiny bird compared to me so the fact that I was full the entire time was also a factor.

Toby Keith’s I Love This Bar & Grill

Toby Keith’s I Love This Bar & Grill was huge. I was expecting more of a small nice, but almost hole in the wall type place. As you can see that is not the case. If you’re feeling extra touristy, this would be the place for you. Considering the fact that I work for a country radio station, I had to check it out.

Toby Keith’s place was full of pictures of Toby Keith himself with all kinds of superstars from all different genres. I would like to add that I am not a photographer so I apologize ahead of time for some of these photos.

Top Left: Taylor Swift, Lee Greenwood and some other lady

Bottom Left: Rascal Flatts

Bottom Right: Randy Owen

Top Left: Merle Haggard

Bottom Left: Little Richard

Top Right: Steven Tyler

Bottom Right: Ted Nugent

There were actually tons of these photos but you get the idea.

The inside of this was place was very big. It had a classic meets modern country feel to it. It is a bar as well as a restaurant but I felt like it fell more into the restaurant category.

There were a few things that I found particularly interesting about this place. For one they had a taxidermied longhorn head on the wall that was hung upside down for obvious reasons. OU doesn’t like UT either. Also they had an outfit that was worn by Rodney Carrington in Toby Keith’s movie “Beer For My Horses.” The coolest thing about this bar & grill was the fact that they had tailgates all throughout the place. Cushioned with vintage vinyl. So cool I had to get my picture taken sitting on one.

As far as the food is concerned, I had the chicken fried steak with a baked potato and cornbread. What stood out to me the most about this dish was the cornbread. Kristin had the pulled pork sandwich that was really good as well.

Toby Keith’s I Love This Bar & Grill’s back patio over looks the water taxi river, which is very similar to the river walk in San Antonio. It’s a great place to have some good food or if your the type that likes to listen to good live music and drink, they offer that as well.

Jazmo’s Bourbon Street Cafe

Again, I apologize for some of these photo’s. Perhaps I should invest in a real camera instead of using a phone.

Jazmo’s Bourbon Street Cafe was a cool place not only because of its location in Bricktown (the hot spot for tourist), it’s in the basement of a building. Instead opening a door and immediately walking up to the host, you take two flights of stairs down to the basement.

Jazmo’s Bourbon Street Cafe seemed to be very into the Jazz scene, hence the name Jazmo’s. They are a very “New Orleans style” restaurant. Sure, I have never been to New Orleans but I would imagine it to be similar to this place. Jazmo’s is the closest I’ve been to New Orleans, I guess. I think that’s the environment they are going for so I’m positive they would thank me for that comment.

The food was excellent. I had the blackened chicken fettuccine and Kristin had the fried crawfish and both were very good. I took a picture of my plate after I had already torn into it. It didn’t look like this when the waitress brought it to the table but I was hungry so just use your imagination.





Jazmo’s Bourbon Street Cafe’s food reminded me a lot of Jazz here in Lubbock. Cajun style fettuccine that is a just a little spicy. Good stuff.

Picasso Cafe

Picasso Cafe is located in the arts district of Oklahoma City. Pretty cool place. They have a bar next door which is the entrance you see in the above picture. There was a 30 minute wait in the restaurant and the bar serves the same menu. I’m impatient when I’m hungry so we went to the bar.

We went for brunch which is apparently a busy time for Picasso’s. The environment was very chill. The waiter/bar tender at Picasso’s was exceptional! Dude was on point about everything. Refills, lighting the candle, clearing the table, checking on us often but not too often. Great service.

I do not recall the name of the sandwich I had but it was good. It consisted of an egg (sunny side up), chorizo and some kind of sauce that was muy bueno. Kristin had a grilled chicken sandwich with bacon and avacado. I think I can speak for the both of us by saying we would go back to Picasso’s.

Ludivine

Save the best for last, right? This place was exceptional. Fine dining at it’s best. We tried so many places this weekend and Ludivine topped them all by a long shot. As a matter of fact Kristin made the comment during our trip that I didn’t seem very excited about being on vacation. She knew that I was excited but it just didn’t seem like it. I’m kind of happy all of the time so it takes a lot for me to show excitement. Then we get to Ludivine and everything changed. I was squeeling like a girl scout receiving her first badge, or whatever it is that scouts get. Excellent food does that to me. Ludivine did this to me. I’m no Andrew Zimmern or Anthony Bourdain but I will do my best to do the flavor of this food justice when explaining it. Although, the word exceptional pretty much sums it up.

Roasted Bone Marrow

Bone marrow, bone marrow, bone marrow. That fantastic “meat butter”. So rich, different and full of flavor. Unfortunately I don’t think there is a place in Lubbock that serves bone marrow. I do not know that for a fact but I have been to every restaurant in this town and haven’t come across it yet. Ludivine does bone marrow right! Served with grain mustard, local condiments and toast, Ludivine’s bone marrow dish is one thing that stays on the menu. Ludivine’s menu is constantly changing which is a good thing. It keeps the customers curiosity running wild as well as the chef’s imagination.

Smoked Bluefish Canneloni

Ludivine has so many things to offer. A farm to table menu that will satisfy any pallet. I did quite a bit of research on fine dining in OKC and this place was number one on my list to try and it stayed number one on my list.

Charcuterie

Ludivine’s charcuterie, french for delicatessen, is excellent. They give you the choice of three items from a selection that is out of this world.

Chicken Patte

Chicken Liver Mousse

Daily Cheese

House Cured Salmon

Pork Rillette

Berkshire Lardo

The plate from the charcuterie section that my lovely lady and I ordered consisted of chicken liver mousse, daily cheese, pork rillette and berkshire lardo. Kristin was not having it at all. She really enjoyed the cheese so that is what she had off of this particular dish but as far as the chicken liver mousse, berkshire lardo, and pork rillette is concerned…wouldn’t touch it. I, on the other hand, ate every single bit of it. The chicken liver mousse was the best on the plate. The cheese was a close second. Followed by the berkshire lardo and pork rillette.

If you are not familiar with this type of menu, I will do my best to explain what these items are. I didn’t know much about it either. Our server at Ludivine was so kind and helpful. She answered every question we had and was very thorough. There were actually 3 people that came up and and helped us understand exactly what it was that we were eating. Each item in the above picture has been labeled with a star to help you identify it.

Gold star: Chicken Liver Mousse-Im not sure of Ludivine’s secret to making this dish but it is basically seasoned chicken livers cooked and blended into a mousse that almost has the texture of whipped cream. I don’t really want to use the word fluffy but that’s what it is…light and fluffy. Ludivine’s chicken liver mousse did not have an overwhelming liver taste at all, very suttle. I like the taste of liver, but sometimes it can be too much. Ludivine prepared it perfectly.

Red Star: Berkshire Lardo-Berkshire is a breed of pig. I should’ve know this when our server explained this to us considering the fact that we raised pigs at our farm as a kid, but I just didn’t piece it together until she said it. Lardo is made from the fat-cap of the loin on the animal. Not a strong fatty flavor. Very smooth and easy to take in.

Blue Star: Daily Cheese-I am a huge fan of cheese, like most American’s. I don’t know what else to say about Ludivine’s cheese selection other than it was the best cheese I have had up to this point in my life. Very soft and full of flavor. I didn’t get much of the cheese because Kristin ate it all! She likes cheese.

Green Star: Pork Rillette-Again I do not know Ludivine’s recipe’s for anything but traditionally, pork rillette is made with fatty pork belly or pork shoulder and cubed, salted and cured then cooked over low heat. The texture of pork rillette is kind of like a block of cheap cheese at room temperature. The taste is not cheap at all. It was excellent paired with the wine grapes.

Ludivine’s dining room is exceptional as well. Very classy. Guys, this is a great spot to take your lady for a romantic dinner. Lighting is perfect, bright enough to see what you are eating but dark enough to romanticize a little. Another great thing about this place is it will not set you back too much in the bank. Don’t get me wrong, they have quality food, so it’s not cheap. This isn’t Chili’s. My point is with a lot of places like this the food is over priced. They want you to pay for the environment, the brand and food that is good but not THAT good. This is NOT the case with Ludivine. Their plates are accurately priced.

Quite a bit of information to take in, I know. I could go on for days about this place but you need to go experience Ludivine for yourself. Whether you are visiting Oklahoma City ore just passing through, Ludivine is a place you need to experience. My next trip to OKC may be specifically for Ludivine. It’s that good!

There ya go. A few places for you to check out while in Oklahoma City. A couple of touristy spots, a hipster restaurant, and a spot for fine dining. If you are going to Toby Keith’s or Jazmo’s, don’t forget your fanny pack, visor and your velcro sneakers. It’s a requirement. If you are going to Picasso’s, grow a mustache. If you are going to Ludivine’s, look somewhat presentable.

Remember this is only part one of the our OKC experience so stay tuned!