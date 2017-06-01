Why Hunters Aren’t Villains

I had a discussion with a friend recently about why hunters aren’t the villains in wildlife population woes.

We were actually discussing the show Swamp People. Which is a trip in and of its self, my friend was talking about how “these people” need to find another job. Okay about that.

People make hunters out to be the villains in the story of the ever dwindling animal populations when it comes to certain species. However there is a flip side to that.

What I think of when I hear the word hunter, is my husband.

Isn’t he a cutie?… He is a hunter, who happens to have a degree in wildlife and fisheries management (yes, it is really a degree). I love this man for many reasons, but lets start with the fact that he has taught me a lot and he has taught me a lot about wildlife management.

That is what responsible hunters are, wildlife managers.

But if you were to turn on the TV or ask an animal activist, we are the problem.

When you see things like this being thrown on the TV, irresponsible hunters poaching or worse (yes there is worse) what is someone suppose to think?

So I totally understand where my friend comes from in the aspect of hunters are the problem. However the phrase needs to be changed to irresponsible hunters are the problem.

I have made this argument many times and I will continue to make it. Hunters, like the guys you see on Swamp People, have a large number of tags to fill during the season, because the population of the animal they are hunting will support such hunting and will thrive once the hunt is over.

The men you see on Swamp People are doing things correctly, they are registered, they have tags and the alligators are being put to good use. People who hunt out of season, take more than they are allowed, or hunt animals that they shouldn’t are the problem.

In fact these guys are performing a function with in the ecosystem that is vital for it to thrive and for other species to do the same. To all certain predatory animals to thrive unregulated causes problems with other animals with in the ecosystem and would likely cause extinction for some species.

In fact I watched an episode where they went out and learned about a few things that needed to be regulated in the Everglades.

One being the Tegu Lizard.

And most recently I read about the pythons that are growing out of control in the Everglades. You can read about it here.

Oddly enough both of these animals have been imported by man and have been released into the Everglades for a number of reasons, someone bought them and then dumped them; or pet stores that originally housed these pets were destroyed during a hurricane, allowing them the ability to run free.

So there are people out there who are capturing these animals because it serves a purpose within the ecosystem.

Here’s the thing… Hunters are not bad people. I don’t want to hunt everything that moves, I don’t have a complex or a problem. What I do have is the money in my pocket to serve a purpose. Most hunters take time in the off season to make sure that the wildlife they hunt have access to things they need. While tree huggers have been screaming about save this thing or that thing, what were they actually doing about it?…

Kind of hard to come up with an answer right?

Well, here’s the thing. I am still a fairly new hunter, but here is what I know. When we were suffering through that 10 year long drought, my husband and his family were paying out of pocket for corn to feed the wild life on their property, because natural food sources were dwindling and quickly. They also paid to have a pump that pumped fresh water in a pond that the wildlife had access too. In return they took enough meat to feed themselves and repeated the process. Putting into the wildlife what they got out of it.

Over the last almost two years, I have become part of that. While the world whined, we went out and did something.

The fact of the matter is this while a hunters ultimate goal is to get the biggest, best animal they can find, they also cultivate the land and invest in the other animals that are there. Responsible hunters care just as much if not more for the ecosystem than they do about bagging that big buck… or whatever they are hunting.

So next time you want to say that hunters are why an animal population is going extinct… remember its not the responsible hunters.