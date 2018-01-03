Impatient Passenger Hops on Wing of Plane to Exit Early

This passenger was ready to get off the plane!!!! On New Year’s Day in Malaga, Spain, a guy grew impatient while waiting half an hour to get off his plane after it landed. So, naturally, he calmly opened the emergency exit and hopped out onto the wing in hopes of getting a jump on his fellow passengers. But, according to the AP, he forgot his backpack. When he went back inside the aircraft to retrieve it, he told the captain he was sick of waiting inside. The AP reports that police have opened a complaint against the unnamed man for breach of security.

Airline travel can be frustrating but I never considered taking the emergency exit.

In fact, sitting next to the emergency exit kind of freaks me out. What if it comes open during the flight? That’s how my mind works.

