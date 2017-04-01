INCREDIBLE SEATS OPEN FOR NEXT 2 GARTH SHOWS! By Sean Dillon | Apr 1, 11:38 AM We have just gotten word the promoter has opened up incredible tickets (including at the time of this report FLOOR SEATS). Get to www.selectaseatlubbock.com to get them while they last!!! 963KLLLConcertGarth BrooksGarth in LubbockGarthInLubbockKLLLLubbockTexasTrisha Yearwood Related Content Why Being There Matters There Once Was A Day For A Limerick Garth Brooks is attracting more than country lover... If A Man Grabbed Your Daughter…. EVERYONE Needs a Hug Today. Here’s One For ... For God So Loved The Emoji?