Insta Poll: Are Burial Pods A Good Or Bad Idea?

I usually try not to give my thoughts on an insta poll because I do not want to influence anyone’s answer. I have since decided that I am sure no one care what I think! That being said I think these “Burial Pods” are awesome! I’m no tree huger but tress are awesome! Being surrounded by giant trees is just a good feeling. A good vibe. Maybe if trees took the place of headstones, people wouldn’t be as creeped out by graveyards!
Tell me what you think!
