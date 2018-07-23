Insta Poll: Are Burial Pods A Good Or Bad Idea?

I usually try not to give my thoughts on an insta poll because I do not want to influence anyone’s answer. I have since decided that I am sure no one care what I think! That being said I think these “Burial Pods” are awesome! I’m no tree huger but tress are awesome! Being surrounded by giant trees is just a good feeling. A good vibe. Maybe if trees took the place of headstones, people wouldn’t be as creeped out by graveyards!

Tell me what you think!

Are Burial Pod a Good Or Bad Idea? Good

Bad

Don't Care

Waste Of Money

I Hate Trees View Results

