Insta Poll: Are You Over Your Ex?

If you need help figuring out if you are still in love with your ex, answer these questions. If you answer yes to all of them, then it’s likely you are still diggin’ this person. If your yes/no ratio is fairly even, you may just be having a little trouble letting go. That doesn’t necessarily mean you are still in love with them. I’m here to help. My advice on any questions you may have is always free. It’s okay, I’m a doctor.

I like polls because you can see what other people’s answers were. Don’t worry, your identity is not revealed to me or anyone else, so answer honestly!

Do you look at pictures of your ex on a fairly regular basis? Yes

No View Results

Do certain things remind you of your ex? Yes

No View Results

Do you talk about your ex? Yes

No

Sometimes View Results

Have you ever driven by your ex's house? Yes

No

Thought About It View Results

Have you blocked/deleted your ex's number multiple times? Yes

No View Results

Do you compare people that you date now to your ex? Yes

No

Sometimes View Results

Do you often think about your ex? Yes

No View Results

Have you made a doll out of your ex's hair? Yes

No

Yes, but I finally threw it away View Results

Do call your ex from another number just to hear voicemail? Yes

No View Results

Does your ex have a restraining order against you? Yes

No

Not anymore View Results

Well….are you over your ex or not? If you aren’t, move on! Forget about her/him! If you can’t just forget, take the unhealthy route. Replace them with someone else. Hey, I just said my advice was free advice, not good.

