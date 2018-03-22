Insta Poll: Are You Over Your Ex?

If you need help figuring out if you are still in love with your ex, answer these questions. If you answer yes to all of them, then it’s likely you are still diggin’ this person. If your yes/no ratio is fairly even, you may just be having a little trouble letting go. That doesn’t necessarily mean you are still in love with them. I’m here to help. My advice on any questions you may have is always free. It’s okay, I’m a doctor.
I like polls because you can see what other people’s answers were. Don’t worry, your identity is not revealed to me or anyone else, so answer honestly!
Well….are you over your ex or not? If you aren’t, move on! Forget about her/him! If you can’t just forget, take the unhealthy route. Replace them with someone else. Hey, I just said my advice was free advice, not good.
Follow me:
Facebook: Kris Mason
Twitter: KLLLKris
Instagram: krismason963
Snapchat: krisklll