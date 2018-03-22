Insta Poll: Are You Over Your Ex?
By Kris Mason
|
Mar 22, 2018 @ 11:54 AM
sweet ice heart shape drip and splash on fake blood

If you need help figuring out if you are still in love with your ex, answer these questions.  If you answer yes to all of them, then it’s likely you are still diggin’ this person.  If your yes/no ratio is fairly even, you may just be having a little trouble letting go.  That doesn’t necessarily mean you are still in love with them.  I’m here to help.  My advice on any questions you may have is always free.  It’s okay, I’m a doctor.

I like polls because you can see what other people’s answers were.  Don’t worry, your identity is not revealed to me or anyone else, so answer honestly!

Do you look at pictures of your ex on a fairly regular basis?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Do certain things remind you of your ex?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Do you talk about your ex?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Have you ever driven by your ex's house?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Have you blocked/deleted your ex's number multiple times?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Do you compare people that you date now to your ex?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Do you often think about your ex?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Have you made a doll out of your ex's hair?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Do call your ex from another number just to hear voicemail?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Does your ex have a restraining order against you?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Well….are you over your ex or not?  If you aren’t, move on!  Forget about her/him!  If you can’t just forget, take the unhealthy route.  Replace them with someone else.  Hey, I just said my advice was free advice, not good.

Follow me:

Facebook: Kris Mason

Twitter: KLLLKris

Instagram: krismason963

Snapchat: krisklll

 

RELATED CONTENT

Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues A Dancing Kangaroo ASOS Prints Out 17,000 Bags With A Typo Zip Line Waiters! Blake Shelton & Jimmy Fallen Go To A Palm Reader Chris Janson Gets Inducted Into The Grand Ole Opry
Comments