Insta Poll – Dilly Dilly and The Masters
By mudflap
|
Apr 4, 2018 @ 6:51 PM

The magical golf tournament known as the “Masters” is banning the world dilly dilly.  And if yelled after a golfer swings could get you kicked out of the event.

We wanna know what you think.  Do you agree with the ban or disagree with the ban?

 

 

The Masters Golf event is banning the word’s “Dilly, Dilly” and if spoken will get you kicked out. Do you agree or disagree?

