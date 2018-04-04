Insta Poll – Dilly Dilly and The Masters

The magical golf tournament known as the “Masters” is banning the world dilly dilly. And if yelled after a golfer swings could get you kicked out of the event.

DON’T SAY IT! Spectators at this year’s Masters Tournament will be kicked out if they say… “Dilly Dilly!” Golfers have been frustrated when spectators shout this popular Bud Light slogan after shots. pic.twitter.com/pxEdCRFWw5 — ABC World News Now (@abcWNN) April 4, 2018

