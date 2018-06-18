Insta Poll: Do You Think Parents Are Responsible For $132,000 Broken Sculpture?

“I was thinking its was around $800, but noooo, it’s 132,000?! Okaaaay, we’re finished here!” I figured I would start this out with a hilarious quote from the mother of the kid that destroyed the sculpture. She was not watching this kid at all and it is 100% her fault. However, I still don’t think she should be required to pay full price. The museum should pay some of it. If the sculpture had been in an enclosure this never would’ve happened. If I were the owner of an art museum and agreed to display a $132,000 sculpture, t’s going to be protected by something. Glass, ropes or even a “do not touch” sign would suffice. Maybe insurance will pay for all of it!
Those are my thoughts, now I want to know yours!
