Insta Poll – How Do You Eat Your Chocolate Bunny?
By mudflap
|
Mar 27, 2018 @ 10:22 AM

Jeff – The body

Megan – Eats the head

Mudflap – Slow & Steady wins the race

How do you eat your Chocolate bunny?  Let us know.

 

How Do You Eat Your Chocolate Bunny?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Comments