Insta Poll – How Far Does Tech Go In This Years March Madness By mudflap | Mar 14, 2018 @ 8:21 AM Its been a magical season this year for Texas Tech's basketball team and we want to know how far you think they will go in the tournament. How far does Texas Tech make it in this years March Madness? Wins It all Final 4 Elite 8 Sweet 16 Wins 1 Game Gets beat the first game View Results Loading ... 963KLLLJeff Megan & MudflapKLLLLubbockTexas Tech Basketball