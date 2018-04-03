Insta Poll: How Long Will You Wait For Food In A Restaurant?
By Kris Mason
|
Apr 3, 2018 @ 11:35 AM

How long are you willing to wait to be seated?

How long are you willing to wait for a server to greet your table?

How long are you willing to wait for your food?

One of the unwritten rules of being a patron in a restaurant is “do not linger.”  Servers don’t really like when people sit and converse at their table for an hour.  They could have had two other tables in the time that you sat there getting to know your date.  More tables, more tips.  Unless of course you are racking up one hell of a tab while sitting there for an hour.  More money, more tips.

Bonus question:

How long is too long to linger at your table after eating?

