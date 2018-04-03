Insta Poll: How Long Will You Wait For Food In A Restaurant?

How long are you willing to wait to be seated? 20 minutes

30 minutes

1 hour

More than an hour

Depends on where I am View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

How long are you willing to wait for a server to greet your table? 30 seconds

1 minute

2 minutes

5 minutes

10 minutes View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

How long are you willing to wait for your food? 15 minutes

20 minutes

30 minutes

45 minutes View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

One of the unwritten rules of being a patron in a restaurant is “do not linger.” Servers don’t really like when people sit and converse at their table for an hour. They could have had two other tables in the time that you sat there getting to know your date. More tables, more tips. Unless of course you are racking up one hell of a tab while sitting there for an hour. More money, more tips.

Bonus question:

How long is too long to linger at your table after eating? 10 minutes

20 minutes

30 minutes

1 hour

I'll stay as long as I want View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

