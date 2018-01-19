Insta Poll – What Kind Of Popcorn Do You Prefer? By mudflap | Jan 19, 2018 @ 8:02 AM Jeff – Kettle Corn Kettle Corn Megan – Buttered Popcorn Mudflap – Carmel Popcorn Intern (Garyn) – Buttered Popcorn What is yours? What kind of Popcorn do you prefer? Plain - No Butter Popcorn with lots of butter Kettle corn Carmel Popcorn Flavored Popcorn Other View Results Loading ... 963KLLLJeff Megan & MudflapLubbockPop Corn Related Content Penguins Doing Star Wars Dog Saves Deer Insta Poll – Could You Live Without Your Sma... What ISIS Wants What do you call a soft drink? 7 Tips To Score The Best Deals On Cyber Monday