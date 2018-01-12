Insta Poll – Could You Live Without Your Smart Phone For 30 Days?
By mudflap
|
Jan 12, 2018 @ 5:57 AM

I’ve recently seen on Social Media about how some people who are doing without their smart phones for a 30 day challenge   So I just wanted to know, could you?

 

Could you live without your smart phone for 30 days?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Related Content

Who is this man??
Fans Sing Tom Petty Song At Football Game
Man gets hit by bus & walks away
4yr Old Reunited With His Teddy Bear He Lost
YAY! Tax Free Weekend!
Woman Leaves In Taxi Cab……..After Robb...
Comments