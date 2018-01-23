Insta Poll – Texas Tech Basketball By mudflap | Jan 23, 2018 @ 6:01 AM The Texas Tech Basketball team is coming back home tonight to play Oklahoma State after 2 losses. Game time tonight is 6pm Does the Texas Tech basketball team beat Oklahoma State tonight? Yes No View Results Loading ... 963KLLLJeff Megan & MudflapLubbockTexas Tech Related Content Miracle of A Mother’s Voice Super Bowl Babies Singing Weekend Box Office: Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle... Fan crashes Lee Brice Concert Wife Carrying Contest This Is Priceless Coach Mike Leach