Interesting Or Is It?

Just to give you a little peek into my life I was shown this video and then had the following conversation:

Them: Who seriously watches this?

Me: Obviously people who just need some mindless entertainment.

T: Who sat and said I want to make a marble racing video?

M: People with way more time on their hands than I have.

Needless to say this video struck a sore spot. However, I have to say this video has a couple of things going for it. It does just enough to keep the suspense up and you wonder who is really going to win. It also has no hidden agenda in it. No politics, just a race that is being run by marbles. I call that a win-win.