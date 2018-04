Even if you don’t know anything about golf this is way touching. Jack Nicklaus was not a 6 time winner at the masters on this day, today he was a proud grandfather. Even though I don’t have a grandson , I can appreciate a moment like this.

Where, Tom Rinaldi, does this moment rank for me among @TheMasters memories? No. 1 ☝️ What does it mean? Everything. And certainly enough to make this old man cry. What a day! @espn pic.twitter.com/n7wgLOSLoZ — Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) April 5, 2018