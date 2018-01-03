January Is The Best Time To Get A New Job

Businessman using smartphone and holding paper cup ina urban scene. Worried businessman in walking on the road and messaging with phone. Young man text messaging through cell phone while walking on the road in the city centre.

If you are looking for a new job, now is the time to do it! According to hiring experts, January is the best time of the year to get a new job. Companies have new budgets ready to go and are usually looking for the best of the best to bring in the first quarter right!

Last year in January alone, companies hired 135,501 new employees. That’s a lot of people. I never even thought about January being the best time to get a job. It makes perfect sense with the budget and new goals and all.

Here are a few things to help you find that new path. Read more at moneyish.com

1. Update your resume

2. Network properly

3. Use LinkedIn effectively

4. Ace the interview

5. Keep at it

Get your resume ready! 2018 is a new year and could be a new career path!

Follow me:

Facebook: Kris Mason

Twitter: KLLLKris

Instagram: krismason963

Snapchat: krisklll