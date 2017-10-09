Jason Aldean Honors Las Vegas Victims on SNL

In New York Saturday night (10/07/17) Jason Aldean honors the fallen, wounded and hero’s of the Las Vegas tragedy. Appropriately, Tom Petty’s “I Won’t Back Down” was the song of choice.

Think about the people that lost their lives or came very close. How traumatizing that would be. Just being at this event. Hearing the shots being fired, certain smells, certain sounds will linger with these people for a very long time if not for the rest of their lives.