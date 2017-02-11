Jeevan & Keeran Gill

Meet the Gill Twins:

Carly Gill went to UMC on December 16, 2015, to have her 24-week ultrasound to check on her twins. While she was there, Carly began feeling as though she was having contractions. She let the staff know, and it was determined that she was in labor. Thankfully, Carly was in the right place at the right time! She was wheeled over to Labor and Delivery and gave birth via C-section a couple of hours later. Jeevan weighed 1.12 lbs. and Keeran weighted 1.11 lbs. Because they were micro-preemies, both boys were rushed to NICU, and they remained there for 84 days. Much to everyone’s surprise, both boys had no major issues as compared to other premature babies. Jeevan did have two laser surgeries on his eyes, but that was it! Both boys went home on oxygen and heart rate monitors. Today, the Gill twins show no signs of being born prematurely. Like every other 14 month old, Keeran and Jeevan are getting into everything and are enjoying making their parents run after them.