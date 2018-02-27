JetBoard Lets You Serf………Without The Waves

An amazing new electric “Jetboard” that lets you surf without waves.

The Surfboard has a top speed of 34 miles per hour and can zip around the water for 45 minutes before needing to be recharged.

And, all the action is done with a wireless remote and a brushless electric motor, which means it’s relatively quiet out there.

If you’re interested, you might want to start saving your money now — or get yourself a second job — as they’re being sold for a little more than $12,000.

Would you own one of these?