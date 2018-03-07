Jimmy Kimmel’s Mean Tweets: Country Edition

If you have not seen this yet, I am glad I can provide you with some serious laughs. If you think these are mean and explicit, wait until you see the others! I have watched this before and every time I do, I am almost brought to tears from laughter. I hope it does the same for you. I must warn you, there are some words that are not considered derogatory by societies standards and are not censored. However, the main “curse word dictionary” has been censored in this video. There, you have been warned.

Follow me:

Facebook: Kris Mason

Twitter: KLLLKris

Instagram: krismason963

Snapchat: krisklll