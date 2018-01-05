Jon Pardi: “She Ain’t In It” Music Video in the Works

I’m not a cowboy. At all. I don’t ride horses, own cattle, I live in the city and I do not own any land. But I have a connection to country music because I live these songs. I really get into the songs that are about things that I have already done or have gone through. This is one of those songs. Believe it or not, I am also a big metal listener. I can’t “relate” to metal songs. It’s the power chords that get me. Sends chills up my spine. But metal is just a side dish for me. Country music has and always will be the main course!

I’m pretty pumped about this. I really like this song. Jon Pardi is one of the new kids in town and he is bringin’ it! What he’s bringing is that balance I speak of. A balance of a traditional sound and modern. He brings the traditional with just enough modern to make him relevant to all country fans. Even classic country lovers, like myself, and modern country music haters can appreciate what he brings to the table.

She Ain't In It music video coming soon. 📹 It's gonna be awesome! Posted by Jon Pardi on Friday, January 5, 2018

I like this song for multiple reasons. When this song was released I was going through a few things with a woman, so I could relate. It hit hard every time I heard it. There were many time that I really had to turn off the heartache in order to talk on the radio! This song helped me get through that. It also made things worse. That’s the beauty of country music. It can make you forget and remember all at the same time!

