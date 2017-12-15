Jon Pardi and Miranda Lambert Duet?
By Kris Mason
|
Dec 15, 2017 @ 3:56 PM
09/10/2006 - Miranda Lambert - Miranda Lambert’s debut major-label CD at Joes on Weed Street - Joe's on Weed Street - Chicago, IL United States - Keywords: Billboard Hot Country, Miranda Lambert, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Kerosene, Miranda Lambert - - - Photo Credit: Daniel Locke / PR Photos - Contact (1-866-551-7827)

I sure hope this happens.  Both of these artists have a sound that would work.  Both have a great sense of balance in the country music industry.  Understanding that modern country AND classic country can be one!

This duet is not a done deal.  Jon says, “I’m working on it, but we did shake hands.  You know Miranda-She’s a Texan.  A handshake goes a long way.  There might be some collab on the next record.  I’m really excited.”  Okay, handshakes are good, but this needs to happen.

I have supported Miranda Lambert since day one.  She’s been a prominent figure in country music for quite sometime now.  Jon Pardi is on his way up and quickly.  Not only was he New Artist of the Year for the CMA’s and the ACM’s, he was also the most played new artist on jukebox’s across the country.  Both are great song writers and know the importance of traditional country music.

Jon Pardi opens for Miranda Lambert on her Livin’ Like Hippies tour, which kicks off on January 18th in Greenville, South Carolina

 

