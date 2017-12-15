Jon Pardi and Miranda Lambert Duet?

I sure hope this happens. Both of these artists have a sound that would work. Both have a great sense of balance in the country music industry. Understanding that modern country AND classic country can be one!

Not gonna lie, really do got some amazing friends in this town. @MirandaLambert @RareCountryhttps://t.co/Ri2NWGceCO — Jon Pardi (@JonPardi) December 12, 2017

This duet is not a done deal. Jon says, “I’m working on it, but we did shake hands. You know Miranda-She’s a Texan. A handshake goes a long way. There might be some collab on the next record. I’m really excited.” Okay, handshakes are good, but this needs to happen.

Y’all make every tour special. Can’t wait to see you on the #LivinLikeHippiesTour with @JonPardi.

See tour stops: https://t.co/8AaI0n1kue pic.twitter.com/FUYTAmLk0v — Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) September 28, 2017

I have supported Miranda Lambert since day one. She’s been a prominent figure in country music for quite sometime now. Jon Pardi is on his way up and quickly. Not only was he New Artist of the Year for the CMA’s and the ACM’s, he was also the most played new artist on jukebox’s across the country. Both are great song writers and know the importance of traditional country music.

Jon Pardi opens for Miranda Lambert on her Livin’ Like Hippies tour, which kicks off on January 18th in Greenville, South Carolina