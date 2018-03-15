Judge My Bracket. Please Don’t Judge My Scribbling

Alright, I admit it. What you see in the photo is the Kelli D’Angelo “dare to dream bracket”. I am not ashamed of the picks. Not embarrassed either. However, I AM a bit red-faced over the SCRIBBLING! Look, this bracket took much time and effort. At least 7 minutes. And then there was a time crunch…and then….and then….and then I started scribbling! I CAN WRITE (and print,too)!

Of course this may become a moot subject if my bracket is in tiny little tatters, swimming in a puddle of tears in a few hours. But for now I DARE TO DREAM. And promise not to scribble ever again. (Except when I am asked to sign for a package using my finger on a scream. THAT is SO demeaning!)

Happy madness, everyone.