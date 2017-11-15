The Junior League of Lubbock Presents Holiday Happening 2017: Believe in the Magic

For 38 years, women from the Junior League of Lubbock have spent countless hours, planning, organizing and creating the “magic” that has become synonymous with the start of the holiday season in Lubbock – Holiday Happening!

The Junior League of Lubbock celebrates 38 years of shopping for a cause with Holiday Happening 2017: Believe in the Magic, from Wednesday, November 15 through Sunday, November 19 at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center.

More than 130 merchants from around the country fill the Market Halls with unique products perfect for completing holiday shopping lists. Special events are scheduled throughout the week and include traditional favorites along with a few brand-new additions.

A ribbon cutting hosted by the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, November 15 at 4:30 p.m. inside the Civic Center main entrance will signify the official start of Holiday Happening.

Sneak Peek: Wednesday, November 15, 5:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Celebrate the official start of Holiday Happening 2017 at Sneak Peek, the exclusive preview shopping night before opening to the public. Enjoy savory hors d’oeuvres by Market Street, a silent auction, entertainment and stroller-free shopping. Sneak Peek is sponsored by Atmos Energy.

Ladies’ Day: Thursday, November 16, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Make it a special date with girlfriends, sisters, mothers and daughters to enjoy a day of food, fashion and shopping. Delight in a delectable lunch catered by Stella’s, an elegant style show presented by Dillard’s, a silent auction and stroller-free shopping. Ladies’ Day is sponsored by Pat Ham Realtors.

Girls’ Night Out: Friday, November 17, 4:30 – 7:30 p.m.

The newest event at Holiday Happening is a perfect evening to get fun-loving girlfriends together and jump into the holiday spirit. Enjoy sparkling drinks, fantastic food provided by Blue Sky, La Madeleine and On the Border with the opportunity to get your own photos with Santa – selfie style!

Breakfast with Santa: Saturday, November 18, 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

Be the first to see Santa, enjoy breakfast and play in the snow inside the Civic Center! Little ones will light up at the sights of Holiday Happening 2017. Santa will be jingling and mingling as they enjoy breakfast provided by Chick-fil-A and entertainment by The Dance Gallery. Choose from seatings at 9 a.m. or 10:30 a.m., and get a picture with Santa taken by Childress Photography. Reserved Tables include seating for eight, premier table location and early entry for a story with Mrs. Claus. Breakfast with Santa is sponsored by Double T Smiles.

Snacks with Santa: Saturday, November 18, 2 p.m.

Santa will also be available for Saturday afternoon snacks! The newest time option is perfect for families who prefer a later seating for their little ones. Santa will be jingling and mingling as they enjoy snacks provided by Slim Chickens and entertainment by Hub City Performing Arts. Santa will also be available for pictures, taken by Childress Photography. Reserved Tables include seating for eight, premier table location and early entry for a story with Mrs. Claus. Snacks with Santa is sponsored by Double T Smiles.

Market Hall Shopping

Enjoy two shopping areas featuring more than 130 merchants from around the country in one location.

Market Hall Shopping Hours:

Thursday, November 16 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday, November 17 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday, November 18 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sunday, November 19 12 – 5:30 p.m.

Events at a Glance

Sneak Peek

Opening event featuring heavy hors d’oeuvres, a style show, and a silent auction

5:30 – 9:30 p.m.., Nov. 15

Tickets: $45 (limited quantity available)

Ladies’ Day Luncheon and Style Show

Luncheon, style show and silent auction

11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Nov. 16

Tickets: $45 (limited quantity available)

Girls’ Night Out

Come-and-go event featuring heavy hors d’oeuvres, music and selfies with Santa

4:30 – 7:30 p.m., Nov. 17

Tickets: $25 (limited quantity available)

Breakfast and Snacks with Santa

Breakfast with Santa: 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., Nov. 18

Snacks with Santa: 2 p.m., Nov. 18

Tickets: $15 (limited quantity available)

Each event ticket includes admission to all shopping areas the day of the event.

Market Hall Shopping Hours