Just Like Craft Herpes

It’s the gift that keeps on giving. If your wondering what I’m talking about, I’m talking about the most recent line of sexual allegations, but I’m focusing on the ones that have been brought forth on Roy Moore. Who if you missed it has all this come up a month before mid-term elections.

Roy Moore is a judge turned Republican State Senator, and this looks like a ploy to get the good senator out of his seat.

Well, nothing smells quiet as fowl as left leaning SJW’s using Twitter to its full power.

Cue Chelsea Handler.

Imagine being molested by an older man. Then that man denies ever doing it and then goes on and gets elected to United States senate. What kind of message does that send to young girls everywhere? And men to all the men who abuse women? — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) November 12, 2017

And this is where it gets good folks, let me introduce you Juanita Broaddrick.

Yeah, @chelseahandler I can imagine. I was raped by the Arkansas AG who then becomes Governor & President and NBC held my interview explaining the rape until after his impeachment hearing. But I'm sure you don't want to go there. https://t.co/s9W8NZsaZ3 — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) November 13, 2017

This is one of those moments where there needs to be a burn button on Twitter. That had to have hurt.

Am I suggesting that what Moore allegedly did is right? No. What I am saying is things like this lead me think back to my young impressionable years, when former President Clinton was diddling young interns with cigars under tables and desks in the White House.

One thing that always seems to be pretty consistent is that the more the left wants to change the narrative they scream really loudly about this one thing that the right did. I’m not the only person recognizing this. In fact in the comments, of one of the many stories I read the most perfect summation of my feelings, “I’m not sure if Moore did it or not, but given the way the left is acting I’m leaning towards he didn’t.”

Not gonna lie, kind of have to agree with the guy. It’s almost like a really bad version of the boy who cried wolf. “Trump has ties to Russia, here is our proof!”, reports later confirm that the DNC was part of the funding for that dossier that was suppose to keep Trump out of the White House.

When Clinton was being impeached for perjury, he and his wife said, “I did not have sexual relations with that woman.”… Dude you just got caught with your hand in the cookie jar. So to speak.

So if you’re feeling like I am about some of these allegations, no worries, the louder the SJW’s scream the more I question the validity of their claims as well.