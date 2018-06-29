Just Released: New Song and Video From Kenny Chesney By Kris Mason | Jun 29, 2018 @ 2:15 PM This was just released today (06/29/18). Proceeds from Kenny’s new album will help victims of Hurricane Irma on the Virgin Islands. 963KLLLHurricane IrmaKenny ChesneyKLLLKris MasonLubbockNew AlbumNew MusicNew SongNew VideoProceedsVirgin Islands SHARE RELATED CONTENT Chris Young in Lubbock Sept. 14th Stand By to WIN! What Songs Were #1 When You Were In Jr. High? Whats Going On This Weekend – June 29 – July 1st A Chick – Fil – A Emploee Saved A Man Who Was Choking PSA : Imposters On Social Media Dan & Shay Might Want To Consider Adding Another Member To The Group