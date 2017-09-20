Just Some Cuteness

With all the craziness going on I figured we all just needed a little cuteness. I truly believe that the world would be a better place if all we watched were cute puppy and kitten videos. Where is that 24 hour network???

So here is a compilation of some great cuteness that I have found in the world!

https://www.instagram.com/p/BZRMl98Frtq/

Afternoon stretch 😸 Credit: @balou.nacho.suna Tag @Kittens to be featured! A post shared by Kittens | Cats (@kittens) on Sep 20, 2017 at 9:12am PDT

You know what time it is ~ pic.twitter.com/UOWGYlZxYv — Puppy Lover (@PupsPorn) March 30, 2014

what you so tired for, lazy pic.twitter.com/PMJj900NH4 — Puppy Today (@puppy_today) September 20, 2017

So there is your break from the horrible things that you keep seeing out there. No politics, no rants, just cute animals.