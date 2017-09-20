Just Some Cuteness
By Kate Raines
|
Sep 20, 2017 @ 1:50 PM

With all the craziness going on I figured we all just needed a little cuteness. I truly believe that the world would be a better place if all we watched were cute puppy and kitten videos. Where is that 24 hour network???

So here is a compilation of some great cuteness that I have found in the world!

https://www.instagram.com/p/BZRMl98Frtq/

Afternoon stretch 😸 Credit: @balou.nacho.suna Tag @Kittens to be featured!

A post shared by Kittens | Cats (@kittens) on

So there is your break from the horrible things that you keep seeing out there. No politics, no rants, just cute animals.

 

Related Content

The Floor Is Lava
A Little Something Funny
My new best friend….Leela! Become a miracle ...
Teacher Goes Above & Beyond To Help Student G...
How Could He?
Random News of the Day
Comments