Just Some Cuteness

With all the craziness going on I figured we all just needed a little cuteness. I truly believe that the world would be a better place if all we watched were cute puppy and kitten videos. Where is that 24 hour network???
So here is a compilation of some great cuteness that I have found in the world!
https://www.instagram.com/p/BZRMl98Frtq/
Totally crashed my human mom's shower, that was fun! 🐶🚿🛁 . . . . . . . #shower #wetdog #wetdogwednesday #goldenretriever #puppy #puppylife #puppylove #retrieverthegolden #goldenretrieverpuppy #goldenpuppy #instapuppy #dogsofinstagram #goldensofinstagram #cutedog #instadog #puppiesofinstagram #dogsofinstaworld #ilovegolden_retrievers #dogstagram #dogoftheday #instagramdogs #cutepuppy #puppyoftheday #goldenretrieversofinstagram #dogs #goldenretrieverworld #goldenretrieverlove #goldenretrieverlovers #puppyeyes #dog_features
You know what time it is ~ pic.twitter.com/UOWGYlZxYv
— Puppy Lover (@PupsPorn) March 30, 2014
what you so tired for, lazy pic.twitter.com/PMJj900NH4
— Puppy Today (@puppy_today) September 20, 2017
So there is your break from the horrible things that you keep seeing out there. No politics, no rants, just cute animals.