Justin Timberlake & Chris Stapleton Singing Say Something By mudflap | Feb 6, 2018 @ 6:31 AM These 2 always crank out something magical when they sing together. Hot off his halftime Super Bowl show, Justin Timberlake visited Fallon Sunday night — and brought his buddy Chris Stapleton with him to sing "Say Something."