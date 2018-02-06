Justin Timberlake & Chris Stapleton Singing Say Something
By mudflap
|
Feb 6, 2018 @ 6:31 AM

These 2 always crank out something magical when they sing together.

Hot off his halftime Super Bowl show, Justin Timberlake visited Fallon  Sunday night — and brought his buddy Chris Stapleton with him to sing “Say Something.”

