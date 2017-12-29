Kacey Musgraves and Her “Trippy” Tweet

It appears Kacey Musgraves enjoys a warm fire, a lovely book, and a cup of hot chocolate topped of with a few hits of Acid. She could have been a little more discreet in the way she announced it. When she says “I wrote it while on LSD”, for some reason it makes me feel like she’s yelling at me and is a serious drug addict. Words like “California sunshine”, or “Lucy in the Sky”, maybe “Heavenly Blue” would’ve had a softer impact Perhaps she could’ve said “I wrote it while on dat Supaman”. I googled all of those street names.
Looks Kacey’s upcoming album, Golden Hour, inspired by Neil Young and The Bee Gees, is going to be a “trippy” one!
Hmm..well. There's a song I wrote while on an LSD trip & missin my mom. Then she texted me at that moment & 😭💕 I lost it & wrote most of it https://t.co/TYoweHeUqA
I don't need to try to make it cool. It just is. Opens my heart and mind. But every man for themself. What works for me may not work for you https://t.co/ifAxJTNjsW
…"you can't be everybody's cup of mushroom tea.." 🤷🏻♀️ https://t.co/NOB7NH0hFF
